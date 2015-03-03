WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Tuesday voted to approve funding for the
Department of Homeland Security through Sept. 30 without any
immigration restrictions, ending a standoff that had threatened
a partial shutdown for the agency.
The House vote sends the $39.7 billion spending measure to
President Barack Obama to be signed into law. It no longer
contains provisions that previously sought to block Obama's
executive orders lifting the threat of deportation against
millions of undocumented immigrants.
