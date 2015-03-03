WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to approve funding for the Department of Homeland Security through Sept. 30 without any immigration restrictions, ending a standoff that had threatened a partial shutdown for the agency.

The House vote sends the $39.7 billion spending measure to President Barack Obama to be signed into law. It no longer contains provisions that previously sought to block Obama's executive orders lifting the threat of deportation against millions of undocumented immigrants. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)