WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted to reject a stop-gap measure to renew
Department of Homeland Security funding for three weeks, leaving
no clear path for the agency to avoid a partial shutdown after a
midnight deadline.
The House voted 203-224 to reject the measure, which was
aimed at keeping the domestic security agency fully operational
while Republicans pursued their fight too maintain provisions to
block President Barack Obama's recent immigration orders. The
Senate earlier on Friday passed a $39.7 billion full-year
funding bill for the agency without any immigration
restrictions.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)