WASHINGTON Feb 27 Hours before funding expires
for the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Senate on
Friday approved nearly $40 billion to keep the agency operating
through September and avoid a midnight shutdown.
The House of Representatives is expected to ignore the
legislation because it does nothing to stop President Barack
Obama's executive order, issued in November, that removed the
threat of deportation for 4.7 million undocumented residents.
Instead, the House on Friday is attempting to pass a
three-week extension of current funds for DHS, giving
Republicans more time to pursue their fight to reverse Obama's
immigration action, which has been temporarily put on hold by a
federal judge.
