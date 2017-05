Martin Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, arrives before a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing on 'Developments in the Prescription Drug Market Oversight' on Capitol Hill in Washington February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Former Turing Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer Martin Shkreli on Thursday called members of the U.S. Congress "imbeciles" on Twitter moments after refusing to testify before a House of Representatives committee on drug price increases he engineered.

Shkreli, using his @MartinShkreli Twitter handle, said: "Hard to accept that these imbeciles represent the people in our government."

Earlier, Shkreli had invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to answer lawmakers' questions.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)