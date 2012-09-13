By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, Sept 13
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday approved a stopgap measure to fund
the government for six months and eliminate any threat of a
government shutdown fight that could damage lawmakers'
re-election hopes.
After spending much of the past two years fighting over
cutting government spending, the Republican-controlled House
vo ted 32 9-91 to slightly raise spending from current levels.
Votes in favor were evenly split between Democrats and
Republicans.
The bill, which heads to the Senate for a vote expected by
next week, w ill be the last piece of substantive legislation
passed by Congress before the Nov. 6 presidential and
congressional election. It must be signed into law before Sept.
30, when current government funding runs out.
"We have to pass this important bill to maintain the
continuity of our government and to prevent its shutdown," said
Representative Harold Rogers, the Republican chairman of the
House Appropriations Committee.
The spending measure eliminates one task that Congress needs
to complete before it wrangles over the year-end "fiscal cliff"
of expiring tax cuts, automatic spending cuts, a debt limit
increase and other fiscal deadlines.
By keeping the government's agencies and discretionary
programs funded through March 27, lawmakers buy themselves some
breathing room in the post-election "lame duck" session to
tackle more difficult questions - how to avoid $109 billion in
automatic budget cuts that start on Jan. 2, and whether to
extend some or all of the tax cuts enacted under former
President George W Bush, which expire Dec. 31.
The Congressional Budget Office predicts that the U.S.
economy will experience another recession next year if these
issues are not resolved. Moody's Investors Service warned on
Tuesday that the United States could lose its top-tier credit
rating if Congress fails to take action to reduce U.S. debt.
Rival ratings agency Standard and Poor's cut its U.S. rating
last year after a grueling battle over raising the debt limit
brought the government to the brink of a historic debt default.
That standoff resulted in a budget deal that led to the
automatic spending cuts, k nown as a sequester, w hich were
intended as a painful incentive for Congress to come up with
$1.2 trillion in additional deficit reduction. That approach
failed and a "meat axe" of $109 billion in across-the-board cuts
evenly split between domestic spending and military programs is
scheduled to fall on Jan. 2.
NEW PLAN ON DEFENSE CUTS
House Republicans Tuesday took another stab Tuesday at
avoiding the automatic cuts for defense, passing a bill that
orders President Barack Obama to submit a plan to protect
military spending by Oct. 15 without any revenue increases.
The measure, approved on a party line vote of 223-196, faces
certain death in the U.S. Senate and has drawn a veto threat
from the White House.
Republicans in the House passed a similar sequester
avoidance p lan in May. Authored by Representative Paul Ryan, now
the Republican vice presidential nominee, it attempted to halt
the cuts and protect military budgets by substituting deep cuts
to programs that aid the poor, including food stamps and
Medicaid healthcare.
Ryan made his first appearance on Capitol Hill on Thursday
since being chosen as Mitt Romney's running mate last month, but
did not participate in the debate. He voted fo r b oth the funding
resolution and the sequester plan.
Amped up with election-season rhetoric, Republicans dug into
their positions insisting that deficit reduction come from
spending cuts alone, while Democrats insisted on some new tax
revenues from the wealthy.
"You tell the president that his plan cannot include one
penny of revenue for reducing the deficit. In other words, you
say the president's plan has got to look like your plan,"
Democratic Rep. Chris Van Hollen told Republicans.
TACTICAL RETREAT
The six-month budget measure passed on Thursday marks a
tactical retreat by House Republicans from their demands for
deeper spending cuts this year. The so-called continuing
resolution funds the government's agencies and discretionary
programs -- from defense to education -- at an annual rate of
$1.047 trillion, a level set as part of last year's budget deal.
Republicans were seeking a spending level that was $19
billion lower, but backed off to avoid the risk of a nasty
shutdown fight that could hurt their party's election prospects
in November. Congressional approval ratings plunged to new lows
after last year's debt fights.
But the deal assures them that a post-election lame duck
Congress won't be able to push through big spending increases.
The measure also provides some increase in funding for
specific programs, including federal efforts to combat
wildfires, for nuclear weapons modernization and cybersecurity
initiatives. For details, see.
The continuing resolution drew criticism from the
conservative Club for Growth business group.
"This CR (continuing resolution) is bad policy simply
because it extends big spending programs, layers on extra
riders, and provides only short-term funding for the government
so that politicians can leave Washington and/or avoid
politically sensitive events," the group said in a statement.