By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Election-year politics
briefly delayed passage of legislation in the U.S. Senate to
fund federal programs for six months and avoid an Oct. 1
government shutdown, as lawmakers on Friday inched closer to a
recess that would extend through the Nov. 6 elections.
After days of bickering that threatened to spill into the
weekend, Senate leaders reached a deal to allow a vote around
midnight on the bill already passed by the House of
Representatives to keep the government operating in the absence
of a long-term funding measure.
The short-term money bill is now expected to clear the
Senate by early Saturday morning and then be sent to President
Barack Obama for his signature into law.
But first, Democratic and Republican Senate leaders had to
clear some obstacles that were delaying the vote.
Both Democrats and Republicans used the "must-pass" $524
billion spending extension, called a continuing resolution, to
push for votes on unrelated legislation that could help their
political fortunes.
Republicans secured a vote on a bill sponsored by Senator
Rand Paul that would cut U.S. aid to Pakistan, Egypt and Libya
in response to violent attacks at U.S. installations in those
countries.
The aid measure has little chance of becoming law, but
allows some Republicans seeking re-election to claim that they
are being tough on Obama's foreign policy.
Democrats secured a procedural vote on a hunting and fishing
bill aimed at helping the campaign of Democratic Senator Jon
Tester, who is in a tough re-election fight in Montana that
threatens the thin Democratic majority in the Senate.
A stop-gap funding measure must be signed into law by Obama
by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, or the government will
have to start shutting down agencies and operations from
national parks to some air traffic controllers.
The measure, which funds the government's discretionary
expenditures until March 27 at the annualized rate of $1.047
trillion, was aimed at neutralizing the threat of another nasty
government shutdown fight just weeks before the election.
The Republican-led House passed the continuing resolution
last week by a substantial margin with little rancor and no
major changes.