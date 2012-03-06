* Senate explores bills to boost capital raising
WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. Senate plans
to bundle in the coming days a series of bills to make it easier
for small businesses to raise capital, Senator Charles Schumer
said on Tuesday, in a move that has bipartisan support amid
similar action from the House of Representatives.
The bills have gained momentum as both Republicans and
Democrats try to show voters ahead of the November elections
that they are helping boost the U.S. economic recovery.
The House will debate its capital formation package on
Wednesday and vote on it Thursday, according to House Majority
Leader Eric Cantor's office.
U.S. President Barack Obama has also publicly supported
similar measures.
At a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday, Schumer
and other lawmakers said the legislation will allow fast-growing
companies to thrive without burdensome regulations.
"With a fragile economic recovery and continued high
unemployment, directing the flow of capital to enterprises that
will improve the economy is vital to putting people to work,"
Democrat Jack Reed said at the hearing.
Despite the widespread support, the Senate and House do not
have fully matching bills, and party leaders could use the
legislation as a weapon to paint the other side as
obstructionist and hindering job growth.
At separate news conferences, House Republicans and
Democrats on Tuesday pointed fingers about slow action and
falsely labeling old bills as jobs bills.
Some Democrats have also expressed concern about whether the
bills may give small businesses more access to capital at the
expense of investor protections.
The measures seek to boost capital raising and ease certain
filing requirements that the Securities and Exchange Commission
imposes on publicly traded companies.
One measure would broaden an exemption to allow companies to
sell up to $50 million in shares without filing lengthy
paperwork. The bill, proposed by Democrat Jon Tester and
Republican Pat Toomey, would raise the current threshold of $5
million and is similar to a component of the House package.
Another measure under debate would create a regulatory
framework to let private businesses use "crowd funding" - a
capital-raising technique in which investors take small stakes
in companies over the Internet.
There are currently two Senate versions of the bill and one
that passed the House that has been incorporated into the House
package.
"If ever there was an opportunity to do something that is
unambiguously constructive for the economy, pro-growth, and good
for job creation, this is it, and an awful lot of the heavy
lifting has already been done," said Toomey. "It's time we move
on this."
But Democrats still highlighted the importance of balancing
business growth with strong investor protections. "We must not
forget that gaps in regulation and lack of transparency were
contributing factors to the enormous losses suffered as a result
of the financial crisis," Reed said.
An advisory committee set up to advise the SEC on capital
raising has urged the agency to relax outdated rules that
trigger public financial reporting for companies, but stopped
short of backing crowd funding.
The panel said it needed more time to study the issue to
ensure it does not lead to investment scams.
