WASHINGTON Dec 7 U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein
will reintroduce legislation as soon as Monday that would force
social media operators such as Twitter, Facebook
and YouTube to notify federal authorities of online
terrorist activity, a spokesman said.
Feinstein, a California senator and the top Democrat on the
Senate Intelligence Committee, had included the legislation as
an amendment into an intelligence authorization bill, but it was
not included in the version voted on by the full Senate.
Deadly attacks in Paris last month and in San Bernardino,
California, last week have fueled concern among U.S. lawmakers
about how potential terrorists might be using social media to
communicate and plan more such assaults.
"This is essentially the largest attack since 9/11,"
Feinstein told the San Francisco Chronicle, referring to the
attack in her home state. "We are in a different age."
Reuters reported on Saturday that Facebook, Google and
Twitter were stepping up efforts to combat online propaganda and
recruiting by Islamic militants, but doing it quietly to avoid
the perception that they are helping authorities police the
Internet.
