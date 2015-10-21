(Recasts first paragraph following Ryan meetings)
By Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Oct 21 Paul Ryan tried to win over
hard-line conservatives on Wednesday in his bid to become the
next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives as fellow
Republicans quarreled over how to avoid an historic default on
Washington's soaring government debt.
Coming within days if Congress fails to act, a default could
shake the markets and the economy, but the Republican-controlled
Congress had no clear plan to prevent it, and was consumed by an
intra-party power struggle expected to extend into next week.
Ryan, who ran for vice president in 2012, has said he will
seek the top House job, which his party has struggled to fill,
but only under certain conditions, including receiving the
endorsements by Friday of conservative factions.
The nine-term congressman spent much of Wednesday in private
meetings with these factions to try to nail down their support.
He was scheduled to hold a crucial meeting in the late afternoon
with the right-wing Freedom Caucus, a small but vocal splinter
group of about 40 of the House's 247 Republican members.
If enough Freedom Caucus members withhold their support,
Ryan might walk away from the race to replace Speaker John
Boehner, who is slated to retire on Oct. 30. Boehner has set
Oct. 28 for Republicans to pick a nominee and Oct. 29 for the
full House to vote for a new speaker.
The leadership struggle has dragged on since Boehner's
surprise retirement announcement in late September, even as a
Nov. 3 deadline approached for Congress to act on the federal
debt limit and a Dec. 11 deadline drew near for enacting new
funding to keep federal agencies operating.
Underscoring concerns about these deadlines and the absence
of any plan to confront them, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said he feared a fiscal policy "accident" if debt brinkmanship
continued as the country edged closer to a possible default.
For now, the House Republican leadership has not settled on
when it would vote to raise the debt limit or what would be in a
bill dealing with it. "We're talking a lot about it right now,"
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Reuters.
The only debt-related measure set for House floor action at
the moment is one to be voted on later on Wednesday requiring
the Treasury to keep borrowing to pay the principal and interest
on certain obligations if the debt exceeds the statutory limit.
Democrats have blasted this legislation as ensuring Chinese
bondholders get paid while many other government activities
halt, such as payments for U.S. troops and veterans.
On the speakership struggle, Representative Marlin Stutzman,
a Freedom Caucus member, said Ryan may have eased some
conservatives' concerns over a proposal he mentioned late on
Tuesday regarding a long-standing rule allowing lawmakers to
oust a sitting speaker.
Facing a backlash, Ryan on Wednesday clarified that he did
not want to scrap the procedure, but instead modify it. He did
this at a meeting of the Republican Study Committee, the largest
conservative group in the House.
Even so, some conservatives such as Representative Raul
Labrador, who want to protect the rule that allows a speaker to
be ousted, were not soothed. "There was nothing there that
changed my mind," Labrador said after the meeting.
Representative Mo Brooks, a Freedom Caucus member, said
Ryan's desire to spend weekends with his family in Wisconsin,
rather than raising money for his party, showed he would not be
able to do the speaker's job "as it is normally done."
