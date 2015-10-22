(Adds Ryan spokesman in paragraph 8)
By Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Oct 21 A supermajority of the U.S.
House of Representatives' firebrand conservative Republicans on
Wednesday threw their support behind Paul Ryan to be the next
speaker and said they have provided him enough votes to win the
race.
About two-thirds of the approximately 40 House "Freedom
Caucus" members voted to back Ryan for speaker if he formally
enters the contest, according to the Republican lawmakers who
emerged from a closed-door session to discuss Ryan's fate.
That was less than the 80 percent needed under Freedom
Caucus rules to give Ryan a formal endorsement for speaker.
Nonetheless, Ryan may have secured just enough votes, when
combined with other Republican lawmakers, to narrowly win the
speakership, replacing retiring Speaker John Boehner, several of
the conservative lawmakers said.
Ryan, in a statement, called the support from a
supermajority of the conservative Freedom Caucus "a positive
step toward a unified Republican team." He said he also looked
forward to hearing from two other House Republican groups by the
end of the week; both are expected to back him.
Republicans are scheduled to vote on nominating a new
speaker on Oct. 28, followed by a vote by the full House on Oct.
29.
"The bottom line is if he (Ryan) wants to be speaker, he's
got the votes as of tonight," said Representative Mick Mulvaney,
a member of the Freedom Caucus who voted for Ryan.
A Ryan spokesman said Ryan was not yet ready to announce his
candidacy for speaker because he still had to hear from other
Republican groups on whether they would support him.
But those groups' support was expected and that could clear
the way for the 2012 Republican vice presidential candidate and
current chairman of the House's tax-writing Ways and Means
Committee to formally announce by week's end that he is seeking
the speakership.
Late on Tuesday, Ryan said he would pursue the top House job
if his fellow Republicans united behind him.
The speaker has a major say on legislation that moves
through the House and is next in line for the presidency behind
the vice president if something were to happen to the president.
Ryan also laid down a series of conditions he wanted to
extract from rank-and-file Republicans, including a rules change
that would make it more difficult for individual House members
to force a vote to oust the speaker.
He spent part of Wednesday meeting privately with the
Freedom Caucus and other factions of the 247 Republicans who
hold majority control of the House.
The Freedom Caucus issued a statement praising Ryan as a
"policy entrepreneur who has developed conservative reforms
dealing with a wide variety of subjects." It said he had
promised to advance limited government principles and
decentralize power to members.
"While no consensus exists among members of the House
Freedom Caucus regarding Chairman Ryan's preconditions for
serving, we believe that these issues can be resolved within our
conference in due time," the statement said.
The Republican Party infighting, which has been on the boil
even before Boehner's retirement announcement last month, has
overshadowed a stark deadline Congress faces.
If Congress fails to increase the federal government's
statutory debt limit by Nov. 3, the Treasury Department has
warned of possible catastrophic consequences that could lead to
a historic default.
A default, which Boehner wants to avoid before he leaves
office, could shake financial markets and the economy, but the
Republican-controlled Congress had no clear plan yet to prevent
it.
For now, the House Republican leadership has not settled on
when it would vote to raise the debt limit or what would be in a
bill dealing with it. "We're talking a lot about it right now,"
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Reuters.
Earlier on Wednesday, the House, in a partisan vote, passed
a Republican bill requiring the Treasury to keep borrowing to
pay the principal and interest on certain obligations if the
debt exceeds the statutory limit.
While the Freedom Caucus is relatively new, having organized
early this year, hard line conservatives - many of them
small-government Tea Party activists - have had an outsized
influence on major fiscal decisions since 2011, when Republicans
took control of the House from Democrats.
Since then, the House has repeatedly flirted with a default
on Washington's financial obligations. Conservatives forced a
17-day government shutdown in 2013 as they tried to kill the
landmark healthcare law known as Obamacare.
(Additional reporting by Andy Sullivan, Susan Heavey and
Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, James Dalgleish
and Leslie Adler)