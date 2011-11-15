* Deal averts any shutdown of agency operations
* Full House and Senate must vote to approve the deal
By JoAnne Allen
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 Congressional negotiators
agreed late on Monday to extend funding for many U.S.
government programs to mid-December in a bipartisan move to
avert any shutdown of agency operations that would otherwise
occur by this weekend.
The funding measure crafted by House of Representatives and
Senate appropriators would keep many agencies funded until Dec.
16 and, at the same time, fund other government programs
through the rest of the current fiscal year that ends next
Sept. 30.
The agreement would fund the departments of Agriculture,
Commerce, Justice, Transportation, and Housing and Urban
Development through the end of the current fiscal year.
Agencies whose operations would be extended through Sept.
30 would be funded at a level $7 billion lower than the
previous year and about $98 billion below what President Barack
Obama requested, according to the House Appropriations
Committee.
Both the full House of Representatives and Senate still
must formally vote to approve the spending deal.
"The legislation introduced today represents a bipartisan
compromise that will prevent a potential government shutdown,
support important programs and services that the American
people rely on, and make hard but necessary cuts to help rein
in the nation's deficit," House Appropriations Committee
Chairman Hal Rogers, a Republican, said in a statement.
The legislation attempts to block some proposed Agriculture
Department rules governing the livestock and poultry
industries. It also would block additional government
regulations of gun dealers and reduce funding for Amtrak, the
government-backed passenger train service.
The legislation stands in the way of the Obama
administration's plan to establish a new office within the U.S.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to monitor
climate change developments. Obama had sought more than $300
million to establish the new Climate Service operation.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; editing by Will
Dunham)