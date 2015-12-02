By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 2 Wall Street trembled when
Republicans first began threatening to force the United States
into default by not raising the federal debt limit, but after
four years of fiscal standoffs, the threat looks increasingly
like a bluff and the markets are calling it.
A Reuters analysis, tracking short-term Treasury yields,
credit default swaps and market volatility data, showed traders
are increasingly less likely to respond to repeated ultimatums
from Republicans in the U.S. Congress about the debt limit.
That could spell trouble in the future if politicians see
little market consequence from precipitating an unprecedented
default, but some analysts were doubtful it would come to that.
"The near-death experience we had in 2011 has given us the
sense that we're not going to do that again," said Mark Vitner,
senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North
Carolina. "It's taken some of the fear out of the market."
For now, after five years of fighting, the debt limit
battles on Capitol Hill have gone quiet. That's due to a
17-month truce forged by former U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner just before he resigned a few weeks ago.
That has silenced the issue, as Boehner hoped, during the
2016 presidential and congressional election campaigns. But
hostilities could be renewed in mid-March 2017, just as the next
U.S. president will be settling into the White House.
Indeed, some Republican fiscal hawks are itching for another
chance to demand cuts in federal spending as a condition for
raising the debt limit, saying Boehner sold them out.
"Did we get much out of it? No. We got nothing. We did a
clean debt ceiling increase," said Representative David Brat, a
Virginia member of the House Freedom Caucus, a hard-right
Republican faction known for fiscal brinkmanship.
CREDIT DOWNGRADE
The United States is one of few nations worldwide in which
the legislature must approve periodic increases in the legal
limit on how much money the federal government can borrow. Until
recent years, Congress generally rubber-stamped such approvals.
When Republicans started threatening to force a federal
default if their demands for reduced government spending were
not met, the goal was to scare their political rivals. As it
turned out, the Democrats never flinched, but the markets did.
In August 2011, congressional Republicans demanded that the
projected federal budget deficit be cut by $4 trillion over 10
years or they would not vote to raise the debt limit.
Democrats, defending pet spending programs, resisted. Talks
to end the dispute collapsed and the U.S. Treasury came close to
the first debt default in U.S. history. This was averted by a
last-minute deal that was closely followed by Standard and
Poor's decision to cut the U.S. credit rating below its top tier
for the first time.
The episode triggered the highest reading in the CBOE
Volatility Index, sometimes known as the fear index,
since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
In October 2013, when another debt-limit fight coincided
with a 17-day government shutdown, the VIX was more muted. Just
a month ago, another episode barely registered on it.
A similar pattern of declining market impact is evident in
yields on one-month Treasury bills, the debt security
most vulnerable to short-term payments disruptions.
Closing yields, measured in thousandths of a percentage
point in recent years with short-term rates effectively at zero,
spiked to just under two-tenths of a percentage point during the
2011 episode. They jumped to a third of a point during the 2013
shutdown as uncertainty reigned, but this year's debt limit
debate in late October saw a rise of only a tenth of a point.
Spikes in the cost of insuring U.S. government debt against
default also moderated with each recurring dispute, even in
2013, for both one-year and five-year credit default swaps
RYAN TAKES OVER
Reduced financial market worry about the debt limit has
coincided with increased hesitancy among some Republicans to
create standoffs over the issue, though demand for spending cuts
remains high in the party.
Brat and other fiscal hawks said they expected new House
Speaker Paul Ryan to approach the next debt limit deadline more
aggressively and with more advance planning.
"One of my high hopes for serving under Paul Ryan, is that
we're not going to let these deadlines creep up on us again,"
said Blake Farenthold, a conservative Texas Republican.
Ryan in October voted for a bill that would prioritize debt
payments in the event the debt ceiling is not increased,
indicating he does not consider such a scenario unthinkable.
The measure, derided by Democrats as the "Pay China First
Act" because Beijing holds $1.2 trillion in U.S. Treasury debt,
drew a veto threat from the White House, which said the proposal
would force defaults on other obligations, including payments to
Medicare and veterans programs.
Even the few remaining moderate Republicans said there will
always be threats over the debt limit. "I don't think that has
gone away," said Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish)