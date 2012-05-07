* Democrats, Republicans want to renew low rate on loans
* Still unclear how renewal costs would be offset
* Talks for compromise may begin this week
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, May 7 One way or another, the U.S.
Congress seems certain to prevent a low interest rate for
federal student loans from doubling on July 1, aides and
analysts say, largely because lawmakers do not want to rile
young voters before the Nov. 6 elections.
Yet it remains unclear how - or even if - Congress will pay
for a one-year-renewal of the 3.4 percent rate for about 7.4
million students, which would cost about $6 billion.
Senate Republicans on Tuesday are expected to block a
proposal by President Barack Obama's Democrats to cover the cost
by plugging what they call a tax loophole for the rich.
Senate Democrats are expected to reject a bill passed two
weeks ago by the Republican-led House of Representatives to fund
it by taking money away from Obama's healthcare overhaul.
Regardless, members of both sides voice confidence that
someway, somehow, a bipartisan agreement will be reached before
July 1, when the rate is set to double to 6.4 percent on
subsidized student "Stafford" loans.
A senior Democratic aide predicted that bipartisan talks
would begin on Tuesday after the anticipated Republican blocking
of the Democratic funding proposal, and the Democratic rejection
of the House-passed Republican bill.
A top Republican aide agreed, adding, "We have time. I fully
expect us to reach a deal."
U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan, appearing on MSNBC's
"Morning Joe Show," said on Monday, "We have to make sure that
the chance to go to college remains a critical American dream.
"What we need to do is work in a bipartisan way," Duncan
said. "The general public is tired of the disfunctionality of
Congress. If there's anything that Congress can unite and do in
a bipartisan way it has to be around education."
Greg Valliere of the Potomac Research Group, a private firm
that tracks Congress for investors, said, "Congress will get a
deal because the political consequences of not getting a deal
would be huge with younger voters."
Strong support from young voters helped propel Obama to
victory when he ran for president in 2008. He is hoping to
mobilize that block of voters again this year.
Valliere said Congress may decide to renew the rate without
paying for it, noting many in Washington have become weary of
government spending cuts.
"The anti-austerity mood is growing in Washington, not just
in Europe," Valliere said. "The path of least resistance is to
extend the student loan program without offsets."
A senior aide said any possibility of a refusal by
Republicans to go along with renewing the low-rate ended two
weeks ago when Obama's presumptive Republican presidential
challenger, Mitt Romney, came out in favor of renewal.
Despite claims to the contrary by Republicans, Democrats
argue that Republicans had little, if any interest, in extending
the 3.4 percent rate until Obama hammered them on it with
campaign-style speeches on college campuses in recent weeks.
Obama took his effort to Twitter on Monday with a tweet
saying "The Senate votes tomorrow on student loan rates-tell
them to help keep college affordable" with the hash tag
#DontDoubleMyRate.
House Speaker John Boehner has accused Obama of political
grandstanding. But Boehner has also said that a way must be
found to renew the low-rate, given that half of all recent
college graduates are unemployed or underemployed because, he
says, of Obama's economic policies.
Not all members of Boehner's party agree that the rate
should be renewed.
Thirty Republicans broke ranks and voted against the House
bill last month after the Club for Growth, an influential
conservative advocacy group, came out against it.
"The government should not be in the business of subsidizing
student loans," the organization said.