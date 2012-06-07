* Deal needed by July 1 to avert doubling of interest rate
* McConnell aide sees possible progress
By Thomas Ferraro and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON/LAS VEGAS, June 7 U.S. Senate
Democratic leader Harry Reid on Thursday offered a new way to
avert by the end of this month a doubling of the 3.4 percent
interest rate on federal student loans.
A Senate Republican leadership aide said the proposal would
be reviewed and that it may represent progress toward ending an
election-year standoff that has seen each side accuse the other
of bargaining in bad faith.
President Barack Obama, speaking to about 2,500 people at
the University of Nevada Las Vegas, encouraged lawmakers to come
to an agreement, saying, "So I just said to Congress, get this
done ... This is not complicated."
Unless a bipartisan agreement is reached, the interest rate
on federal student loans is set to double on July 1 to 6.8
percent. The White House says it would cost the average student
about an additional $1,000 over the life of the loan.
In a letter to the top two Republicans in Congress, Reid
suggested that proposed changes in private pension plans be used
to cover the $6 billion cost of extending for one year the low
interest rate on federal loans for 7.4 million students.
Reid said one of his proposed changes was recently agreed to
as part of a bipartisan transportation bill approved by the
Senate, 74-22. It would narrow fluctuations in computing pension
contributions and result in fewer business tax deductions.
In addition, Reid cited bipartisan support for increasing
premiums paid by employers for insurance provided by the federal
Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.
Reid said higher premiums could help pay for a renewal of
the low-interest rate as well as offsets in the $109 billion
Senate transportation bill now stalled in the House of
Representatives.
"My preference would be to use the funds raised by these two
proposals to pay for both measures, and pass them immediately,"
Reid wrote House Speaker John Boehner and Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell.
"However, if House Republicans are still not ready to pass
the transportation jobs bill, I suggest that we use part of
these offsets to pay for the student loan legislation," Reid
said.
Don Stewart, a McConnell spokesman, said, "We will review
these new proposals" and expressed hope that Democrats would
finally consider options offered two weeks ago by Republicans.
"But bottom line, now that Democrats are willing to take this
issue seriously, and not just use students as props, we may be
making progress," Stewart said.
Michael Steel, a Boehner aide, said, "We look forward to the
Senate considering Senator Reid's proposal - and if the Senate
passes it, we will address it."
The Republican-led House and Democratic-led Senate have each
passed competing proposals to fund an one-year renewal of the
3.4 percent rate, only to see the other chamber reject it.
Republicans have wanted to pay for it by taking money from
Obama's healthcare overhaul. Democrats have favored covering the
cost by plugging tax loopholes for the rich.
On May 31, McConnell and Boehner offered new funding options
of their own that included cutting federal retirement programs.
Those ideas were brushed aside by Democrats.