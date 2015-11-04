WASHINGTON Nov 4 Senior House Republicans chose
Representative Kevin Brady of Texas as their pick to be the next
chairman of the powerful, tax-writing House Ways and Means
Committee, Republican Representative Tom Price told reporters on
Wednesday,
The choice is subject to approval of the House of
Representatives' Republican conference on Thursday morning.
The new Ways and Means chairman will replace Paul Ryan, who
took over the House speaker job last week, and would be in
charge of Republican efforts to press for tax reforms.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)