WASHINGTON Jan 24 A top congressional
Republican on tax policy warned on Tuesday that tax reform would
not be able to achieve the 15 percent and 20 percent corporate
tax rates proposed by President Donald Trump and Republicans in
Congress without a border-adjustment provision.
"There are severe consequences for America if special
interests succeed in blocking this provision," House of
Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady
told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"Tax rates on businesses would have to increase
significantly from the proposed 15 percent and 20 percent rates,
undercutting our ability to make America competitive again," he
added.
