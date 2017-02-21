By Ginger Gibson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 21 Chief executive officers of
16 companies, including Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc
and General Electric Co, have urged the U.S.
Congress to pass a comprehensive tax code rewrite, including a
controversial border tax.
In a letter to Republican and Democratic leadership on
Tuesday, the CEOs said a Republican-proposed border adjustment
tax would make U.S.-manufactured products more competitive
abroad and at home by making imported goods face the same level
of taxation.
"If we miss this chance to fundamentally reshape the tax
code, it might take another 30 years before we have another
chance to try," the group of CEOs wrote in the letter, according
to a copy that Reuters obtained.
It is the latest move in a back-and-forth lobbying effort
from companies that proposed changes to the tax code would
affect.
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has proposed lowering the
corporate income tax to 20 percent from 35 percent, imposing a
20 percent tax on imports and excluding export revenue from
taxable income.
The proposal has pitted large U.S. corporations that require
imports, like retailers and auto manufacturers, against those
that export much of their goods and therefore support the tax
code changes.
A group of retail CEOs met last week with President Donald
Trump and congressional leaders to argue against the border
adjustment tax.
Trump is expected to release his own tax proposal in the
coming weeks. While he has said the border adjustment tax is too
"complicated," his administration has said taxing goods from
Mexico could fund construction of a wall along the nation's
southern border.
The letter supporting the border tax was signed by 16 CEOs:
Dennis Muilenburg of Boeing, John Coors of CoorsTek, Jim Umpleby
of Caterpillar, Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical Co, Mark
Rohr of Celanese Corp; Jeffrey Immelt of GE, Mark Alles
of Celgene Corp, David Ricks of Eli Lilly and Co
, Tony Simmons of McIlhenny Co, Thomas Kennedy of
Raytheon Co, Kenneth Frazier of Merck & Co Inc,
Douglas Peterson of S&P Global Inc, Safra Catz of
Oracle Corp, Gregory Hayes of United Technologies Corp
, Ian Read of Pfizer Inc and Dow Wilson of Varian
Medical Systems Inc.
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)