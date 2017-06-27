By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, June 27
overhaul the U.S. tax code have hit a snag in the House of
Representatives, where party infighting over spending cuts is
delaying adoption of a key legislative tool that the party needs
to move a tax bill forward.
The House Budget Committee canceled plans to send a budget
resolution for fiscal 2018 to the floor this week, lawmakers
said on Tuesday, as conservative Republicans pushed to add
hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to the spending
blueprint that would take effect Oct. 1.
House and Senate passage of a budget resolution is vital to
President Donald Trump's pledge to deliver on tax reform this
year because the document would free Republicans to circumvent
Democratic opposition in the Senate. But the push for cuts to
programs including Medicaid and food stamps, which benefit the
poor, threatens to engulf the debate in a Republican
free-for-all that could end in a stalemate.
"No budget, no tax reform," said Representative Mark Walker,
who chairs the Republican Study Committee, a group of more than
150 conservative lawmakers. "That's why there should be a sense
of urgency to get this done pretty quick."
The drive to reduce spending could also make a tax overhaul
harder to pass if cuts in programs for the poor appear in the
same legislation as lower taxes for the wealthy, aides say.
Top Trump administration officials and Republican leaders in
Congress are working behind closed doors to agree on a tax
proposal that can be unveiled as legislation in September.
Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, a leading member of the
conservative House Freedom Caucus, is pushing to cut as much as
$400 billion over a decade from a wide range of programs that
benefit the poor. Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said he
wanted another $295 billion in cuts on top of that.
"It has to be linked to tax reform, because we believe tax
reform is going to happen," Jordan said in an interview.
The budget committee canceled its plans this week after the
chairmen of several other panels pushed back against efforts to
include $250 billion in spending cuts, a sum that some
conservatives say is too low.
"The end game is to get a budget out of the committee," House
Budget Committee Chairwoman Diane Black told reporters. "I do
see a viable path. And I am going to continue to push."
