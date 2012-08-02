* Senate panel votes $205 bln tax extender bill
* House Republicans pass tax reform fast track
* Wind credit left out of Senate tax break bill
By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 U.S. Senate tax writers
approved a $205 billion package of tax breaks in a rare show of
bipartisan unity on Thursday, but across Capitol Hill in the
House of Representatives, sniping over taxes between Democrats
and Republicans was in full force.
Hours before leaving for a five-week break, the Senate
Finance Committee passed legislation including a $15 billion
business research tax break. It also contained a popular $132
billion provision to prevent the alternative minimum tax,
targeted at the rich, from hitting the middle class.
"This is a strong sign that we mean business," said
Republican Senator Pat Roberts who voted for the legislation,
that passed 19-5 in a committee hearing filled with mutual
praise.
The bill would need to be substantially changed, however, to
stand a chance of winning approval in the more partisan House of
Representatives, where Republicans hold a big majority.
There, while senators praised one another, the usual
bickering was in high-gear during the debate over a Republican
effort to "fast track" tax reform with a bill that would slash
the top income tax rate to 25 percent from 35 percent and impose
other changes that are anathemas to Democrats.
Democratic Representative Barney Frank said the bill would
give too much power to Republican Ways and Means Committee
Chairman David Camp, and criticized its specificity on tax cuts
and vagueness on paying for them without bloating the deficit.
Camp will "single-handedly put on his cape and fly down here
with this bill that will help the rich and do some unmentioned
things regarding popular tax breaks that they don't want to
mention," Frank said in his typically blunt style.
The House bill would set up procedures to let lawmakers move
quickly to revamp the tax code in 2013. It passed the House with
backing from not one House Democrat on Thursday.
FISCAL CLIFF AHEAD
Tax action in both the Senate and House was a prelude to an
end-of-the-year showdown over a $600 billion "fiscal cliff" of
tax hikes and spending cuts that economists said will harm the
economy if Congress fails to act before January 2013.
Some analysts saw reason for optimism in the Senate tax
deal, along with a bipartisan budget compromise this week to
avoid a government shutdown.
"These steps ... pare down the number of must-pass issues
Congress has to tackle during the lame duck period, which will
facilitate deal-making on the toughest questions," said Sean
West, an analyst for Eurasia Group.
But the issues to be faced in the lame-duck period between
the Nov. 6 election and the end of 2012 will be tougher to
resolve than those dealt with in recent days.
The two big problems ahead are the scheduled expiration of
individual tax cuts originally enacted in 2001 and 2003 under
President George W. Bush and $109 billion in across-the-board
spending cuts slated to kick in after year-end.
WIND CREDIT MAKES IT IN "TAX EXTENDERS"
The Senate Finance legislation just approved in committee
deals with a group of provisions known as the "tax extenders"
because they expire annually and are typically extended.
These include amending the alternative minimum tax (AMT),
expanding the research and development tax break and provisions
such as tax breaks for mass transit and teachers.
A $12 billion production tax credit for wind energy was
added back into the Senate Finance legislation after being
omitted from an earlier draft.
The credit divides Republicans. Some call it corporate
welfare; others from states with energy interests back it.
Democratic President Barack Obama has urged Congress to
renew the wind credit, but Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney favors letting it expire, a campaign spokesman said
this week, which irked some Republicans.
Also added back into the "extenders" bill was an oft-derided
credit for building motorsports complexes. Often called the
Nascar tax credit, the seven-year, write-off period for certain
motorsports racing tracks would cost about $78 million.
Tax-writers in Congress have been laying the groundwork for
a tax code revamp for more than a year, a feat that will entail
curbing special interest tax breaks.
Senators shelved more than a dozen tax breaks that are
typically renewed without much debate and said it was a good
first step to a tax overhaul.
Still, those dropped were smaller unpopular provisions,
including parts of the 2009 stimulus legislation to boost the
economy amid the financial meltdown.
"Obviously, overall we have a long ways to go," said
Republican Senator Olympia Snowe, a moderate who is retiring, in
part due to increasing partisan rancor in Congress.