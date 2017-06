WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday expressed optimism that Congress will extend for one year a payroll tax cut aimed at stimulating the economy by putting more cash in workers' pockets.

"In all likelihood we will agree to continue the current payroll tax relief for another year," McConnell told reporters following a closed-door meeting of Senate Republicans. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Sandra Maler)