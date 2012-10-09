By Kim Dixon

WASHINGTON Oct 9 The top Senate Democrat on Tuesday called for scrapping a venerated model of revamping the U.S. tax code in a move that hardened his party's negotiating position in already entrenched talks to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff".

In what Republicans saw as tax policy blasphemy, Senator Charles Schumer declared President Ronald Reagan's 1986 tax reform "obsolete" as a model for today's attempts to fix the tax code.

U.S. tax policy experts have long advocated Reagan's approach of slashing rates across the board. Schumer, on the other hand, wants tax rates for the rich to rise in any deal to avoid the fiscal cliff.

He said new revenues from closing tax loopholes should be devoted to cutting the federal budget deficit, rather than funding tax cuts, a position that undercuts plans offered by Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and some Democrats.

"Tax reform 25 years ago was revenue-neutral. It did not strive to cut the debt. Today, we can't afford for it not to," Schumer said in a speech at the National Press Club.

"It would be a huge mistake to take the dollars we gain from closing loopholes and put them into reducing rates for the highest income brackets, rather than into reducing the deficit."

Two Democratic Senate aides said the speech was an attempt by Democrats to harden their position ahead of "fiscal cliff" negotiations set to get under way after the Nov. 6 elections.

Republican Senator Orrin Hatch blasted Schumer's comments, and criticized Democrats, saying in a statement that their "default position" is to raise taxes.

At the end of the year, several urgent fiscal issues will converge, including the expiration of lowered individual income tax rates enacted a decade ago under President George W. Bush.

In addition, $100 billion in automatic federal spending cuts will take effect unless Congress acts. Combined, these events could push the economy into a recession, studies have forecast.

Decisions on the "fiscal cliff" will be hugely influenced by the outcome of the elections, of course, and will be a proving ground for Congress' ability to tackle a potentially more fundamental tax code overhaul, perhaps in 2013.

The tax code has not been overhauled thoroughly in 26 years since Reagan and a divided Congress managed to do it. Ever since, the Reagan reforms have been seen as a model, with "revenue neutrality" being a central feature.

Schumer said that model is outdated. "In the upcoming talks on the fiscal cliff, we ought to scrap it," Schumer said.

If applied today, revenue neutrality - or balancing new revenues with reduced rates - would inevitably hurt the middle-class by forcing curtailment of key tax breaks, he said.

"A 1986-style approach that promises upfront rate cuts to the wealthy is almost guaranteed to give middle-income earners the short end of the stick," said Schumer, the third most senior Democrat in the Senate.

He also criticized a deficit reduction plan known as Simpson-Bowles for taking the same approach.

Both Obama and Romney say the tax code needs a major overhaul, but their approaches differ markedly.

Schumer also said he backed efforts by a bipartisan group of Senators known as the "Gang of Eight," who met again on Tuesday, after meeting in various forms for years to forge a deal on the deficit.

At the same time, aides to Senate leaders note that the so-called gangs have failed to exert influence.