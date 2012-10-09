By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON Oct 9 A top Senate Democrat on
Tuesday said new tax revenues should go to reducing the federal
deficit, not cutting tax rates, dismissing as "obsolete" a
Reagan-era model of tax reform.
Senator Charles Schumer, hardening his party's negotiating
position ahead of talks on the so-called "fiscal cliff,"
declared President Ronald Reagan's 1986 tax reform an
unaffordable model for overhauling the tax laws.
U.S. tax policy experts have long advocated Reagan's
approach of "revenue neutrality," or using new government
revenues from closing tax loopholes to pay for tax rate cuts.
Schumer urged devoting new revenues wholly to deficit
reduction instead, and advocated raising tax rates on the rich
in any deal to avoid the fiscal cliff approaching at year-end.
"Tax reform 25 years ago was revenue-neutral. It did not
strive to cut the debt. Today, we can't afford for it not to,"
Schumer said in a speech at the National Press Club.
"It would be a huge mistake to take the dollars we gain from
closing loopholes and put them into reducing rates for the
highest income brackets, rather than into reducing the deficit."
Two Democratic Senate aides said the speech was an attempt
by Democrats to harden their position ahead of "fiscal cliff"
negotiations set to get under way after the Nov. 6 elections.
Republican Senator Orrin Hatch blasted Schumer's comments,
and criticized Democrats, saying in a statement that their
"default position" is to raise taxes.
'CLIFF' AHEAD
At the end of the year, several urgent fiscal issues will
converge, including the expiration of lowered individual income
tax rates enacted a decade ago under President George W. Bush.
The Bush tax cuts were due to expire at the end of 2010, but
Obama and Congress agreed to extend them for two years to
prevent damage to the economy.
In addition, $100 billion in automatic federal spending
cuts will take effect unless Congress acts. Combined, these
events could push the economy into a recession, studies have
forecast.
Decisions on the "fiscal cliff" will be strongly influenced
by the outcome of the elections, of course, and will be a
proving ground for Congress' ability to tackle a potentially
more fundamental tax code overhaul, perhaps in 2013.
The tax code has not been overhauled thoroughly in 26 years
since Reagan and a divided Congress managed to do it. Ever
since, the Reagan reforms have been seen as a model, with
"revenue neutrality" being their central feature.
Schumer said that model is outdated. "In the upcoming talks
on the fiscal cliff, we ought to scrap it," Schumer said.
If applied today, revenue neutrality would inevitably hurt
the middle-class by forcing curtailment of tax breaks dear to
average Americans, he said.
"A 1986-style approach that promises upfront rate cuts to
the wealthy is almost guaranteed to give middle-income earners
the short end of the stick," said Schumer, the third most senior
Democrat in the Senate.
OVERHAUL NEEDED
Both President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt
Romney say taxes need an overhaul, but disagree on details.
Obama backs raising individual income tax rates on the
wealthy by letting their Bush tax cuts expire, but extending the
Bush tax cuts for the middle class. He has also presented a
detailed plan on corporate tax breaks he wants to kill.
The president also wants to raise the tax rates on dividends
and on capital gains for the two highest income tax brackets.
Neither Obama nor Romney has presented specifics on what to
do with the costliest tax breaks such as the mortgage interest
and charitable donation deductions, although both have discussed
the possibility of capping deductions at some level.
Romney has called for a 20 percent across the board cut in
all tax rates, as well as eliminating the estate tax and the
alternative minimum tax - changes that would help the wealthy.
But Romney has also said he will not reduce the share of
taxes paid by the wealthy. He has said he will pay for his tax
cuts by ending tax breaks, but he has not said which ones.
BIPARTISAN APPROACH?
Clint Stretch, a former congressional staffer on budget
issues and former top tax lobbyist, says Schumer is right to
caution that middle class tax breaks may be in jeopardy.
"If you don't raise taxes you'll have to get rid of a lot of
federal programs very important to the middle class," he said.
Schumer said he backs efforts by a bipartisan group of
senators known as the "Gang of Eight." This group met again on
Tuesday to discuss a possible deal on the deficit. Such meetings
have been going on for years, with no solid results, aides said.
The group of four Democrats and four Republicans ranges from
liberals to some of the most fiscally conservative lawmakers.
Operating outside of the formal tax-writing committees and
party leadership, the lawmakers have been trying to forge a
broad deficit-cutting plan that could include new revenue, a
prospect that many in the Republican party adamantly oppose.