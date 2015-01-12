(Recasts with details, reaction from Republican Ryan)
WASHINGTON Jan 12 A senior U.S. House Democrat
on Monday unveiled a more aggressive agenda to boost workers'
paychecks by shifting significant tax breaks from the wealthiest
Americans to the middle class.
The plan from Representative Chris Van Hollen has almost no
chance of passage by the Republican-controlled Congress but is
aimed at shaping Democrats' policy vision for the 2016
presidential election.
Van Hollen portrayed his plan as an alternative to
Republicans' ambitions to cut top tax rates as part of an
overall rewrite of the U.S. tax code this year.
Van Hollen's plan calls for an annual "paycheck bonus" tax
credit of $1,000 for individuals making less than $100,000 a
year and $2,000 for married couples making less than $200,000.
It also includes a bonus of $250 for people who save at
least $500 of this credit every year.
Van Hollen said his plan would limit corporate tax
deductions of bonuses paid to executives in excess of $1 million
unless the companies can show their workers are getting pay
raises that reflect productivity and cost-of-living changes.
It would also give tax benefits to companies that invest in
employee training programs and increase deductions for child
daycare expenses.
"We can pay for these new tax benefits for working Americans
by changing the ways our current tax code is rigged in favor of
those who make money off of money and against those who make
money from work," Van Hollen said.
The plan goes beyond Democrats' past efforts to address
rising income inequality, which centered on raising the minimum
wage. That message found little resonance among middle-class
voters in November's elections, leaving the party searching for
a more effective message.
Republicans quickly labeled the plan a "massive" tax
increase.
"Here in the House our focus is going to be on cleaning up
the tax code so that we can lower rates for all taxpayers and
help create good-paying jobs, not scaring them off with punitive
tax hikes," said Brendan Buck, a spokesman for Republican House
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan.
Van Hollen's plan cuts back tax breaks for the top 1 percent
of earners in the United States. It also includes a 0.1 percent
tax on stock trades, mostly from high-volume transactions. He
said the tax would raise tens of billions of dollars each year.
He said the tax - what he called a "high-roller fee" - would
curb "the kind of financial speculation that creates no value
for the economy."
