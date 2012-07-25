WASHINGTON, July 25 A bid by Democrats to renew
low tax rates on the first $250,000 of household income won
passage in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, though the vote was
largely symbolic and it is acknowledged by Democratic leaders
that the bill will be dead on arrival at the Republican-led
House of Representatives.
The Senate voted 51-48, largely along party lines, to pass
the measure, which would allow tax rates to rise on Jan. 1 for
those earning more than $250,000, a move Republicans charge
would hurt job growth. A Republican alternative to extend
current tax rates on all income levels was rejected on a mostly
party-line vote.
Vice President Joe Biden announced the votes in the Senate
Chamber. The dueling votes amount to political theater in the
run-up to the November 6, presidential and congressional
elections. Lawmakers are seen making a more serious effort to
avert the pending tax hikes in a post-election session.