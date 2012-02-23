WASHINGTON Feb 23 Threatening letters
containing a suspicious powdery substance, which so far has been
found to be harmless, have been sent to a growing number of
state offices of U.S. lawmakers, a top congressional law
enforcement official said on Thursday.
Senate Sergeant at Arms Terrance Gainer said in an update to
staff that several more Senate state offices had received
threatening mail containing the suspicious powder.
The update followed a notice on Wednesday saying a number of
members of Congress, including House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner, had received the letters that threatened a
biological attack and contained a suspicious powder that tests
found was harmless.
"While none of the mail received and tested thus far has
been found to be harmful, it is clear that the person sending
these letters is organized and committed, and the potential to
do harm remains very real," Gainer said.
In 2001, deadly anthrax-laced letters were sent to several
news organizations and Senate offices. Five people were killed
and 17 sickened from the letters that went out as the country
was reeling from the Sept. 11 attacks.
Gainer told congressional staff to remain vigilant even
though tests showed the substance contained in the letters
received by offices had so far been shown to be harmless.
Gainer said some of the latest letters shared the same
return address as those that showed up on Wednesday. Others had
a different address but were posted in the same Pacific
Northwest region.
On Wednesday, officials said a number of media organizations
and TV shows, including The New York Times and "The Daily Show
with Jon Stewart," had also received mail, which was postmarked
from Oregon. The sender warned that letters had been sent to the
Washington or local offices of all 100 U.S. senators and that 10
contained a deadly pathogen, a law enforcement source said.
Gainer said Capitol law enforcement officials were working
closely with federal and local law enforcement in an
investigation into the mail.
(Reporting By Donna Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)