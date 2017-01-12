Demonstrators protest against President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, outside the hearing room where Tillerson's confirmation hearing is being held today on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said on Wednesday he expects the Senate will confirm Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state.

Corker's comments came after the close of an approximately nine-hour hearing in which senators vigorously questioned Tillerson on his views on Russia, sanctions, climate change and other issues, including China.

"I feel good about his confirmation," Corker told reporters. "I'm going to support his confirmation."

Corker said he felt Tillerson had acquitted himself well in addressing senators' concerns about his relationship with Russia, although Corker acknowledged that members still had questions.

He said he expected Tillerson would spend Thursday answering further questions and talking to more senators.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Tom Brown)