WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson, on Monday.

The vote was 11-10, with every committee Republican backing Tillerson and every Democrat opposing his nomination.

Tillerson is expected to be confirmed for the position when the matter comes before the 100-member Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-seat majority.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)