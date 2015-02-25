WASHINGTON Feb 25 A key U.S. Senate committee
postponed a hearing planned for Thursday on trade and its
chairman said talks were continuing on the final form of a bill
to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress.
Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, a
Republican, said he was still in discussions with the top
Democrat on the panel, Ron Wyden.
"Given concerns expressed by Senator Wyden, we're going to
postpone tomorrow's hearing and continue our discussion on how
best to advance America's trade agenda, including legislation to
renew job-creating Trade Promotion Authority," Hatch said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Walsh)