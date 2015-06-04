(Recasts with comments from Ryan, details)
WASHINGTON, June 4 The U.S. Congress is "within
striking distance" of collecting enough votes to pass
legislation critical to a major Asian trade pact, House of
Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan said
on Thursday.
But more support for the Trade Promotion Authority bill is
still needed, and senior Republicans and Democrats accused each
other of not doing enough to round up votes in their respective
parties.
The legislation would give the Obama administration
so-called fast-track authority to negotiate a sweeping
free-trade pact with 11 Pacific-rim nations. The legislation
would set negotiating objectives but allow Congress only a
yes-or-no vote on the final deal.
Ryan, speaking to reporters in a news briefing, predicted
that the trade negotiating bill would ultimately pass and said
that after several House members pledged support this week, his
confidence in this result had increased. The legislation needs
to be passed in June to clear a path for the trade deal to be
considered later this year, he said.
"The undecideds are falling the right way, so we are within
striking distance," Ryan said.
Both Ryan and Republican House Speaker John Boehner said
more votes from House Democrats were needed to ensure passage,
and called on President Barack Obama to do more to secure votes
from his fellow Democrats in the House, most of whom have been
reluctant to support the trade measure over fears of job losses.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday put the
onus on Boehner to deliver more Republican votes, saying at
least 200 of the 218 votes needed for House passage should be
Republicans.
Speaking to reporters about the lack of support for the
trade bill among Democrats, Pelosi said of Boehner: "200 is what
he should come up with."
Republicans control 245 seats in the House, their largest
majority since 1947, while Democrats control 188 seats. Two
seats are vacant.
The trade bill has already passed in the Senate.
