WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman said on Wednesday he still hopes for bipartisan
support in Congress on granting the White House the authority to
fast track trade deals but added the timing was up to lawmakers.
Congress has yet to consider a Trade Promotion Authority
bill, introduced in January, that would prevent lawmakers from
amending trade deals in exchange for setting negotiating
objectives.
Some experts say trading partners will not put up their best
offers if Congress can later pick apart the deal and that the
lack of TPA is slowing down Pacific trade talks.
Asked about the prospect that Congress does not pass TPA and
the United States is unable to ratify the Trans-Pacific
Partnership, Froman said: "I don't consider that possibility."
USTR officials had been working with Democrats and
Republicans in Congress for months to produce "a bill that could
get bipartisan support whenever the opportunity in Congress
arises for that to be taken up," Froman said at a Wilson Center
event, stressing that the timing was up to congressional
leaders.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat who controls
which bills come to the floor, had been unwilling to move on TPA
before mid-term elections earlier this month.
But he said on Tuesday he would be "happy to take a look" at
a fast-track bill. At the same time, however, the head of the
Senate committee responsible for the legislation, fellow
Democrat Ron Wyden, said that Congress had little time left this
year and his committee had other priorities.
Froman said he was optimistic about working with
Republicans, who will control both the House and Senate next
year, on a trade agenda which includes a deal with Europe as
well as the 12-nation TPP, a key part of the U.S.
administration's engagement with Asia.
One stumbling block to finishing TPP has been a stalemate
with Japan over tariffs on agricultural imports, and Froman said
news the world's third-biggest economy unexpectedly
slipped back into recession might drive home the need for
reforms in Japan and give the TPP more impetus.
Manufacturers said on Wednesday Congress should also
urgently pass legislation to cut tariffs on raw materials and
inputs for U.S.-made goods.
Tariff cuts in the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill expired in 2013
and further delay would cost factories $748 million in extra
taxes over three years, the National Association of
Manufacturers said.
