By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, March 17
WASHINGTON, March 17 The U.S. Senate voted
unanimously on Thursday to hold classified ad website
Backpage.com in contempt of Congress, invoking the measure for
the first time in more than two decades amid allegations the
site facilitates sex trafficking, especially of children.
The Senate voted 96-0 to hold Backpage in civil contempt
after it did not comply with a subpoena to hand over documents
explaining how it combats sex trafficking in ads on the adult
section of its website. The site is the second-largest online
classified ad service in the United States after Craigslist.
The move will allow Senate lawyers to bring a lawsuit in
federal district court to force compliance with the subpoena and
could set up a battle over free speech.
Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer could not be immediately reached
for comment. In a statement, Steven Ross, a lawyer at Akin Group
representing Backpage, said the Senate has attempted to wage an
attack on the company's free-speech rights as a publisher.
Ross said Backpage welcomed the Senate vote, arguing it
would allow the firm to present its arguments before the courts.
The Senate vote was the first time it has issued contempt
charges since 1995, when the chamber was investigating
then-President Bill Clinton's Whitewater real estate dealings.
The vote arose from a subpoena request from the Permanent
Subcommittee on Investigations, which for months has asked
Backpage to provide information on how the company screens
postings for sex trafficking.
Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican and the panel's
chairman, and Senator Claire McCaskill, the committee's top
Democrat, have repeatedly charged Backpage with impeding the
congressional inquiry.
Portman on Thursday said Backpage's First Amendment argument
was "nonsense." He added that his panel found evidence of the
firm editing advertisements in an attempt to obscure sexual
services for money.
"Backpage's editing procedures, far from being an effective
anti-trafficking measure, only served to sanitize the ads of
illegal content to an outside viewer," Portman said.
The U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
has found an 846 percent increase in reports of suspected child
sex trafficking over the last five years, an increase it has
attributed to the Internet, according to Yiota Souras, the
center's general counsel.
