By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, signaling a lack of
Republican support for a stalled $260 billion transportation
bill, said on Thursday he was ready to pursue a less ambitious
version under consideration by the Democratic-controlled Senate.
A day after imploring House Republicans to end their deep
divisions over the five-year measure to rebuild roads, bridges
and railways, Boehner moved a step closer to giving up on the
troubled House bill altogether.
"The current plan is to see what the Senate can produce and
to bring their bill up," Boehner told a news conference. "In the
meantime we're going to continue to have conversations with
members about a longer-term approach, which most of our members
want. But at this point in time, the plan is to bring up the
Senate bill or something like it."
Being forced to take up the Senate bill would be another
potential setback for Boehner, who has repeatedly struggled to
whip up support among conservative Republicans on spending
bills. He also has castigated the Senate for failing to consider
jobs bills passed by the lower chamber.
The shift to a Senate bill also means Boehner would have to
sell House Republicans on a two-year, $109 billion measure that
will not contain several provisions they favor.
The Senate on Thursday rejected an amendment that would
approve TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline project
from Canada to Texas. It also defeated proposals
to expand areas for offshore oil drilling and slow the phase-in
of new pollution regulations for industrial boilers.
The House version has faced difficulties from the start,
alienating fiscally conservative Republicans over its price tag
while Democrats and some Republicans have opposed a provision
that would end dedicated funding for mass transit projects.
But House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
Chairman John Mica said he was not giving up on the measure, and
that his staff was working with the Boehner and other Republican
leaders to try to marshal sufficient votes for passage.
Time is running short, however, as current funding for road
and rail construction projects expires on March 31. As many as
1.8 million construction workers would face layoffs if a new
measure is not signed into law by then, Democrats say.
"We're not going to let March 31 go by and experience any
kind of a shutdown. That is not an option under consideration,"
Mica said, adding that one possibility was a temporary
extension.