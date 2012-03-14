* 74-22 vote for $109 billion road, rail construction bill
* Speaker Boehner holds out hope for House version
* March 31 construction funding deadline, layoffs loom
WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. Senate on
Wednesday passed a two-year $109 billion transportation bill to
rebuild roads, bridges and rail systems and sent the measure to
the House of Representatives, where deeply divided Republicans
left its fate uncertain.
House Speaker John Boehner has said he will take up the
Senate bill if Republicans cannot agree on a longer-term measure
that reforms public transit funding.
But time is running short, as funding authority for highway
and rail construction projects expires on March 31. Some 1.8
million construction workers could face layoffs if no action is
taken before then, according to Senate Democrats.
Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said House Republicans
still hoped to build support for their own approach.
"If we can't get there, we may have to take up something
like the Senate bill - but we'd prefer to take the responsible
approach on this and get a longer-term bill through the House,"
Steel said.
The House transport bill, a five-year $260 billion measure,
has faced difficulties from the start, alienating fiscally
conservative Republicans over its cost, while Democrats and some
Republicans have opposed a provision that would end dedicated
funding for mass transit projects. The Senate's bill does not
include the mass transit funding changes.
The Senate approved the measure with strong bipartisan
support on a 74-22 vote, even after rejecting several attempts
by Republicans to load it with provisions ranging from the
Keystone XL oil pipeline project to religious waivers from the
Obama administration's health insurance policies, including
contraception coverage.
Other energy-related amendments failed to gain enough Senate
votes for passage, including new tax incentives for natural
gas-powered long-haul trucks, expanded U.S. offshore oil
drilling and an extension of tax breaks for wind and solar power
and advanced biofuels that expire at year end.
White House spokesman Jay Carney urged the House to "move
swiftly and in similarly bipartisan fashion" to pass the Senate
bill, adding that it would create jobs and make the U.S. economy
more competitive through improved infrastructure.
Senator Barbara Boxer, a Democrat who heads the Environment
and Public Works Committee, said while the bill contains some
reforms and provides some road funding certainty to states, the
bill's two-year length was a shortcoming.
"We just didn't have the long-term funding source resolved.
That's our next big project," she told reporters.