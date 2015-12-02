WASHINGTON Dec 2 The mammoth highway bill that
Congress will consider this week contains a long list of
provisions that were the target of intense lobbying by interest
groups for the transportation industry and public safety
advocates.
The five-year measure, dubbed the Fixing America's Surface
Transportation Act or FAST Act, would be the first long-term
highway bill in a decade, and according to the Congressional
Budget Office, would spend $280 billion on roads, bridges and
mass-transit projects.
Following is a list of non-infrastructure provisions that
would:
* increase to $105 million from $35 million the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration's maximum penalty cap for
automakers and other manufacturers that violate vehicle safety
laws;
* extend the timeline for automakers to maintain safety
records to 10 years from five years;
* require rental car companies and auto dealers with fleets
of 35 vehicles or more to repair safety defects before providing
the vehicles to consumers;
* require the U.S. Transportation Department to establish
travel corridors along major national highways for electric,
natural gas and propane vehicles and set goals for developing
alternative-fueling stations and other infrastructure;
* create a pilot program allowing drivers as young as 18 to
drive commercial trucks and buses across state lines but
restrict the waiver, from a current age limit of 21, to veterans
who received driver training during their military service;
* order the reform of a federal safety monitoring system for
commercial trucks and buses and remove safety scores for
trucking companies from public view;
* allow commercial motor carriers to test for controlled
substances using a driver's hair, as an alternative to urine,
and direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to
develop scientific and technical guidelines for hair testing;
* raise the passenger rail liability cap to $295 million
from a current $200 million, apply the increase to the May 12
Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia and adjust the cap for
inflation in each of the bill's five years;
* require increased thermal blanket protection for tank cars
carrying flammable liquids including crude oil;
* streamline environmental and historic reservation reviews
to accelerate rail projects.
