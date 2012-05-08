* Looming election could make compromise more difficult
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, May 8 U.S. congressional lawmakers
launched efforts on Tuesday to forge a compromise on
transportation spending, an uphill journey made even tougher by
Republican efforts to include a provision in the bill to speed
approval of the Keystone oil pipeline.
The 47 lawmakers on the Senate-House conference committee
met for the first time on Tuesday to try to find enough
compromise to pass a bill that would create or save as many as
three million jobs while helping to repair the nation's
crumbling and unsafe roads and bridges.
"We cannot let our hard heads get in the way of hard hats,"
said Nick Rahall, the top Democrat on the House transportation
committee, pleading for quick bipartisan consensus.
But the inclusion of the pipeline on the agenda shows how
difficult agreement will be.
President Barack Obama has put all but a small portion of
the 1,661 mile (2,673 km) pipeline on hold pending further
environmental reviews, and has threatened to veto any bill
overriding his decision on the project.
Republicans have sought to highlight the construction jobs
put in limbo by Obama's delay in the run-up to November
presidential elections.
Republican Fred Upton, head of the House Energy and Commerce
Committee, insisted Keystone was the "ultimate jobs and
infrastructure project."
But Senate Democratic Leader Dick Durbin criticized
Republicans for adding "baggage to this train" with the Keystone
provision.
HAMMERING OUT DIFFERENCES
The panel is aiming to finish its work by early June in
order to pass legislation through the House and Senate by the
time current funding expires on June 30.
Their starting point is a two-year, $106 billion bill to
fund road, bridge and rail projects passed by the Senate in
March.
The House of Representatives struggled to find enough
support for a proposed five-year, $260 billion package, and
instead passed a short-term extension of the current law,
attaching approval of the Keystone pipeline, a $7.6 billion
project that has been a political football for the Obama
administration.
Fourteen senators and 33 representatives were named to a
conference panel to try to hammer out the differences.
Compromise will be a tall order leading up to the election,
said Chris Krueger, senior policy analyst with Guggenheim
Partners, in a note to clients.
"The road has far too many bumps ... and the process is
entirely political," said Krueger, who expects lawmakers will
craft another short-term extension of the funding to either the
end of September or until after the election.
A trust fund that helps pay for highways will run out of
money in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, meaning lawmakers
will be forced to come to an agreement sometime this year,
Krueger said.
But Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer, the chairman of the
conference panel, maintained optimism.
"Many pundits and experts have predicted gloom and doom when
it comes to this bill. They were wrong in the past, and they are
wrong now," Boxer said.
KEYSTONE A SPEED BUMP
TransCanada Corp first applied for permission in
2008 for the Keystone XL to cross the U.S. border and run south
to Texas refineries.
Environmental groups made blocking the pipeline a top
priority because of concerns about spills and about greenhouse
gas emissions from the Canadian oil sands.
Obama rejected the line earlier this year because of
concerns about risks for a Nebraska aquifer, although he said a
portion of the line from Oklahoma to Texas can go ahead.
The company has reapplied for a permit with a new route, and
hopes the government will approve it early next year.
Republicans have said all but the Nebraska portion of the
line should go ahead as quickly as possible, creating thousands
of jobs and eventually reducing U.S. dependence on oil from the
Middle East and Venezuela.
Eleven Democratic senators voted in March in favor of
fast-tracking the pipeline, a plan that fell four votes short of
passing.
It would take only two of the Democratic senators on the
conference committee to join Republican negotiators for the
project to advance.
Max Baucus, the only Democratic senator on the conference
panel to publicly favor the pipeline, did not mention it during
his opening remarks, instead stressing the need to move forward
on the bill passed by the Senate.