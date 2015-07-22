(Adds White House reviewing bill)
By David Morgan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday
unveiled an ambitious bipartisan Senate bill containing three
years of funding for America's highways, bridges and rail
systems but quickly ran into a roadblock that could force
Congress to settle for a shorter-term fix.
The legislation would provide $130 billion for surface
transportation investments through 2018 and, if passed, would
be the first multiyear highway bill in more than decade. It is
expected to dominate Senate deliberations into next week as
Republicans and Democrats work against a July 31 deadline to
keep the national Highway Trust Fund from running out of money.
"Both parties know that a long-term highway bill is in the
best interest of our country. So we'll continue working together
to get a good one passed," said Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell. "I'm hopeful we will."
But McConnell's Democratic counterpart in the Senate,
Minority Leader Harry Reid, said: "Based on my conversations
with the Democrats in the House (of Representatives) and their
conversations with Republican leaders, I don't think there's a
chance in the world they're going to take up this bill."
A similar effort last week in the House instead produced an
$8.1 billion plan to fund infrastructure projects, but only
through the end of 2015.
But Senate Democrats on Tuesday shot down an initial push to
begin debate on the bipartisan legislation, saying Republican
leaders had not provided enough time to review the 1,030-page
bill.
Senators have 10 days to approve the legislation and send it
to the House of Representatives and the White House for
President Barack Obama's signature. If the plan fails, senators
would have to opt for a version of the short-term measure
already approved by the House.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the chamber's No. 2
Republican, criticized the Senate for finding only three years
of funding. He said senators should pursue another short-term
bill now and work toward six-year legislation "that you actually
pay for."
The Senate legislation authorizes surface transportation
spending for six years but provides money only through 2018.
Lawmakers avoided an increase in the national gasoline tax
and instead cobbled together funding totaling $47 billion.
Funding sources include $9 billion in oil sales from the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve and $16.3 billion from a cut in
Federal Reserve dividends to large banks.
Aides said the bill's future could be clouded by floor
amendments including potential Republican measures to end
federal funding for Planned Parenthood and to do away with
Obamacare. Democrats, meanwhile, could try to add in auto-safety
provisions rejected by the Senate Commerce Committee.
McConnell said he expected an amendment to reopen the U.S.
Export-Import Bank, which has been closed to new business since
its charter expired on June 30.
The Obama administration weighed in late on Tuesday, with an
official saying the bill should include "adequate safety
standards." The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
also said the legislation should include "a path forward on
reauthorizing the Ex-Im Bank."
(Reporting by David Lawder, Richard Cowan, Patricia Zengerle,
Susan Heavey, David Morgan and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Lisa Shumaker)