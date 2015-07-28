(Adds results of Senate vote on Export-Import Bank)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 27 A congressional standoff
over U.S. transportation funding deepened on Monday as the No. 2
House Republican said he would reject the Senate's multi-year
road and mass transit bill, leaving the Export-Import Bank's
fate uncertain in the balance.
The U.S. Senate voted 64-29 to attach a renewal of the
Export Import Bank to the $350 billion spending authorization
bill, a move that the trade lender's backers had hoped for since
Congress allowed its charter to expire on June 30.
While the transportation bill is considered a "must pass"
legislative vehicle, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy pushed
Congress closer to an August 1 cut-off of federal highway
construction money on Monday. He said he would not accept the
Senate's plan, and said it should instead approve a House-passed
five-month extension of transportation funding aimed at buying
time for a long-term deal in the autumn.
"We're not taking up the Senate bill," McCarthy told
reporters, adding that the House intends to start a five-week
summer recess on Thursday and there was too little time to take
up the complex, 1,030-page Senate bill, which authorizes
spending for six years but only contains specific funding for
about three years worth of projects.
But Senate pressed ahead with its mult-year approach,
clearing another procedural vote Monday night that sets up at
least two more days of debate that could end in a tense standoff
with the House.
"Time is running out to get this bill through Congress,"
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in
remarks on the Senate floor. "We're up against a deadline at the
end of the week. Jobs are on the line."
The highway fund pays for about half of the country's
highway and transit projects and is about to go broke because
lawmakers for 22 years have been unwilling to raise the gasoline
and diesel taxes that have historically fed it.
The highway funding jam-up also made it less likely that the
idled Ex-Im Bank will be revived this week as part of a highway
funding bill. The trade bank's next chance to resume lending and
guarantee operations would not likely come until September.
The Senate late on Monday will vote to formally attach a
renewal of Ex-Im's expired charter to the transport measure, a
move that has strong support. House Speaker John Boehner has
pledged to take up any such legislation from the Senate under an
open amendment process.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Cynthia Osterman)