By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 29 Vital federal dollars would
keep flowing to U.S. road and highway projects for three more
months under a bill approved on Wednesday by lawmakers, moving
to avert a funding cutoff at the peak of the summer construction
season.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted
385-34 in favor of a $12-billion bill to extend highway and mass
transit funding through Oct. 29.
The House's short-term fix was expected to win prompt
approval in the Senate, before lawmakers leave Capitol Hill for
an extended vacation.
Departing from a display of efficient governance earlier
this year, Congress has struggled to cope with the impending
insolvency on Aug. 1 of the federal Highway Trust Fund.
The House's short-term funding bill would give lawmakers
breathing space to hammer out a more lasting solution for
America's crumbling infrastructure, seen by the Obama
administration as vital to future economic growth.
The Senate was expected to vote Thursday on an ambitious
bipartisan transportation bill that would authorize $350 billion
in spending on transportation projects over six years, but
provide actual funding for only three years.
But a Republican aide said the Senate would likely take up
the House's bill soon afterward. Approval of it would thrust the
thorny issue of how to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in
highway money into a turbulent tax-and-spending debate aimed at
avoiding a government shutdown on Oct. 1.
House lawmakers previously approved an $8.1 billion measure
to extend highway funding into December, while working on their
own long-term measure. Now they will have less time to craft
legislation when they return from a five-week summer break in
September.
The two chambers would then have to agree on details before
sending a final long-term package to President Barack Obama's
desk for his signature.
House Speaker John Boehner, who has been working with Senate
Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to minimize their differences,
told reporters he was confident of "smooth sailing" in the fall.
But U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx told Reuters
the coming debate will test whether Congress is serious enough
to address U.S. infrastructure needs.
"A purposeful extension makes sense. But an extension for
extension's sake doesn't make sense," Foxx said in an interview.
The Obama administration has proposed a fully funded
six-year bill providing nearly $480 billion for transportation
projects, a level Foxx called "adequate" to meet economic and
population growth needs.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell;
