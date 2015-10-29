UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday signed into law a short-term transportation bill extending funding for highways and other surface transportation through Nov. 20, the White House said.
The bill keeps federal funds flowing to road and bridge construction projects, while also extending a key rail safety deadline to the end of 2018. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.