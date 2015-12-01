WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S House and Senate lawmakers
reached agreement on Tuesday on a $305 billion, five-year
transportation bill that would revive the politically embattled
Export-Import Bank while funding roads, bridges and mass
transit.
The legislation, which has support from leading Republicans
and Democrats, is expected to reach the floor of each chamber by
Friday, when a short-term funding measure runs out. If approved
and signed into law by President Barack Obama, it would be the
first U.S. highway measure in a decade to last longer than two
years.
The legislation would renew the Ex-Im Bank's charter through
Sept. 30, 2019, with some reforms attached, months after it
expired on June 30 in the face of conservative opposition. The
measure to revive the bank, which helps Boeing Co and
other companies with foreign competitors, has wide support in
Congress.
The transportation bill falls short of the six-year, $480
billion package the Obama administration proposed earlier this
year as a step toward reversing the deterioration of U.S.
infrastructure and accommodating economic and population growth.
Negotiators from the House and Senate released a 1,302-page
conference report that also includes provisions to support rail
transportation and auto industry whistleblowers.
It would also raise penalties for automakers that violate
vehicle safety rules and meet Obama industry spending targets
for defect investigations and other vehicle safety measures,
should regulators meet prescribed reforms.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)