WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
voted to support a short-term extension of federal funding for
transportation projects through about the end of 2014, setting
up a clash with the House of Representatives just days ahead of
cutbacks in money for road, bridge and transit constructions.
The Senate had been considering a House-passed measure for a
longer-term extension through May 2015, but voted to approve an
amendment that limited the amount of money with the aim of
forcing Congress to approve a long-term transport funding bill
in the post-election "lame duck" session of Congress in
November.
A vote on final passage of the Senate transportation bill
was expected later on Tuesday evening.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)