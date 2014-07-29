WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to support a short-term extension of federal funding for transportation projects through about the end of 2014, setting up a clash with the House of Representatives just days ahead of cutbacks in money for road, bridge and transit constructions.

The Senate had been considering a House-passed measure for a longer-term extension through May 2015, but voted to approve an amendment that limited the amount of money with the aim of forcing Congress to approve a long-term transport funding bill in the post-election "lame duck" session of Congress in November.

A vote on final passage of the Senate transportation bill was expected later on Tuesday evening. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)