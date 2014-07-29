(Adds details and background)
WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
approved an $8.1 billion short-term extension of federal funding
for transportation projects through the end of 2014, setting up
a clash with the House of Representatives just days ahead of
cutbacks in money for road, bridge and transit construction.
The Democratic-controlled Senate had been considering a
House-passed measure for a longer-term extension through May
2015, but reduced the amount of money with the aim of forcing
Congress to approve a long-term transport funding bill in the
post-election "lame duck" session of Congress in November.
The final bill, which stripped the main funding mechanism in
the House-passed measure, revenue from pension accounting
changes, passed by a strong bipartisan vote of 79-18.
The vote raises the stakes for Congress as a twin deadline
looms on Friday for a reduction in payments to states from the
Highway Trust Fund and the start of a five-week summer recess
for lawmakers.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner earlier on Tuesday
said the House would simply strip any changes made by the Senate
to the transportation funding bill and send back the original
House version to the Senate for approval.
Such legislative "ping-pong" with time running out raises
the risk that Congress will not replenish the rapidly dwindling
Highway Trust Fund before Friday.
The Department of Transportation has said that it will begin
to curtail payments from the fund to states by as much as 30
percent starting that day, a move that lawmakers and state
transportation directors say could halt planning work for major
projects and lead to the layoffs of hundreds of thousands of
construction workers.
State transportation directors and business groups have been
clamoring for a long-term solution that would eliminate
uncertainty over the funding of road and rail transit projects
that benefit the heavy construction industry and its suppliers,
including Fluor Corp, Vulcan Materials, LaFarge
SA and Caterpillar Inc.
The House earlier this month approved a $10.9 billion
funding patch largely funded through "pension smoothing," which
allows companies to reduce their contributions to employee
pensions, thus increasing profits.
It also would extend customs fees for another year transfer
$1 billion from a fund, measures in common with the Senate bill.
But the Senate measure substituted some other provisions to
raise revenue by improving tax compliance, such as increased
reporting requirements for mortgage interest deductions.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)