GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, euro down as traders cash in French election bets
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
WASHINGTON Dec 3 The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a five-year highway bill that would fund America's roads, bridges and mass-transit systems and revive the charter of the U.S. Export-Import Bank over the objections of conservative Republicans.
The vote sends the measure to President Barack Obama for his signature ahead of a Friday deadline. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Copper drops to four-month low as Chinese imports slide (Updates prices, comment)
* Kuwait, Russia discuss extending cuts (Recasts throughout, updates lead, changes bullets, changes headline, updates prices to settlement, adds quotes, adds context)