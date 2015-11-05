WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. House of
Representatives and Senate will soon begin negotiations on
combining their recently passed transportation funding bills
into a single measure for President Barack Obama to sign into
law, a process that the White House believes will allow them to
improve the legislation.
"There continues to be significant room for improvement and
we're hopeful that the impending conference between the Senate
and the House to reconcile differences in that bill will provide
and open up an important opportunity for strengthening this
critical piece of legislation," said White House spokesman Josh
Earnest on Thursday.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Julia Edwards and Lisa Lambert;
Editing by Sandra Maler)