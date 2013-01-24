(In Jan. 23 story, corrects 17th paragraph to state that the
senators "have indicated they would not support Lew as Treasury
secretary" instead of "have said they think Lew should not serve
as Treasury secretary")
By Rachelle Younglai and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Jan 23 Senate Republicans on
Wednesday offered encouraging words about President Barack
Obama's Treasury nominee, Jack Lew, but withheld support, saying
the former White House budget director's qualifications and
views must still be scrutinized.
Lew met with four Republicans on the Senate Finance
Committee, which is in charge of vetting his nomination.
The lawmakers said they discussed the need to find common
ground on government spending and revenues, and the imperative
of reforming big government programs dear to Democrats: Social
Security and Medicare.
Lew "acknowledged what I know, that Social Security is the
'easier' solution, ... but that health care is a huge problem
and a huge challenge," Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia told
reporters after meeting with Lew.
As Obama's chief of staff, Lew has been deeply involved with
the fiscal battles that have consumed Congress and the White
House over the past two years.
If confirmed by the Senate, Lew will assume the role of
Treasury secretary as another set of fiscal deadlines loom,
including about $100 billion in spending cuts due to take effect
in March.
But at least one major issue would likely be off his plate
for a brief time: a potential debt default by the U.S.
government. House of Representative Republicans passed a bill on
Wednesday to extend the government's borrowing authority until
mid-May.
Orrin Hatch, the top Republican on the Senate Finance
Committee, and Ohio Senator Rob Portman separately said their
conversations with Lew were constructive. Texas Senator John
Cornyn said he appreciated Lew's willingness to listen to his
concerns about the country's growing debt.
Senators did not address Lew's lack of experience in
international economics and financial markets.
"The devil's in the details, and there's a lot more of Mr.
Lew's record and qualifications that need to be fully examined,"
Hatch said in an emailed statement after his meeting.
Committee members are waiting for Lew's tax returns and
other paperwork in order to start the full vetting process. No
date has yet been set for a hearing on the nomination.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who has served since
the beginning of Obama's first term, leaves the administration
on Friday. His deputy, Neal Wolin, will serve as acting
secretary until the Senate approves a new economic chief.
In Lew, Obama picked a trusted confidante and a two-time
White House budget director. But he also chose someone who
contributed to the hostility between the White House and
Republican lawmakers.
During a fight last year to raise the debt ceiling, Lew's
unwavering negotiating position angered Republicans as well as
some Democrats, who preferred dealing with Geithner.
Isakson dismissed those criticisms. Lew, he said, "was very
approachable. I didn't get any sense of that at all in this
meeting."
Lew could need as many as 60 votes to win confirmation in
the Senate, where Democrats control the upper chamber 53-45.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus and Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid have already endorsed him. But a
number of Republicans and Bernie Sanders, an independent who
caucuses with the Democrats, have indicated they would not
support Lew as Treasury secretary.
At the beginning of his meeting with Lew, Isakson asked him
how his meetings in Congress were going.
"So far so good," Lew replied with a smile and slight shrug
of his shoulders.
"But it's still early," Isakson said.
