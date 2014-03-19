By David Lawder
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday a U.S.
Senate plan to extend long-term unemployment benefits
retroactively "is simply unworkable" after a state officials
group warned of implementation problems.
The National Association of State Workforce Agencies said in
a letter that some states may find the plan's verification
requirements too costly and onerous and try to opt out of it.
The bill's requirements "would cause considerable delays in
the implementation of the program and increased administrative
issues and costs," NASWA President Mark Henry said in the letter
to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell.
The Senate is expected to take up in coming weeks a
bipartisan deal reached last week for a bill to renew the
jobless benefits for the first five months of 2014, providing an
average of $300 per week into the hands of long-term unemployed
workers. The checks would be retroactive to Dec. 29, 2013.
For Boehner, whose House Republican caucus has shown little
interest in the extending unemployment benefits, the letter from
the state officials' group bolsters the case for opposing the
Senate plan. He said it was "cause for serious concern."
Boehner said Republicans would still look at an unemployment
benefits extension bill from Democrats that is "fiscally
responsible" and helps to create more private-sector jobs.
"There is no evidence that the bill being rammed through the
Senate by Leader Reid meets that test, and according to these
state directors, the bill is also simply unworkable," Boehner
said in a statement.
The $10 billion cost of the Senate extension measure would
be offset by other savings, including allowing companies to
apply accounting procedures for pension contributions that would
boost their profit, resulting in increased federal revenue. It
also contains a provision that would prohibit payment of
unemployment benefits to anyone who has earned income of at
least $1 million in the previous year.
Henry, who also serves as director of the Mississippi
Department of Employment Security, said the state workforce
agencies were not taking a position for or against the extended
benefits but were pointing out difficulties in the proposed
legislation, including the inability to verify whether
beneficiaries met requirements that they sought work during the
first few months of 2014.
Under normal circumstances, beneficiaries report weekly on
their job search activities, but this has stopped in many states
since the checks stopped flowing in January.
Antiquated computers that cannot be quickly reprogrammed
represent a challenge and the "millionaire provision" is
problematic because it is based on income tax return data, which
unemployment agencies do not collect, Henry said.
Determining eligibility under this means-testing provision
would cost states money and the proposed legislation provides no
federal funds for this.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Matthew Lewis)