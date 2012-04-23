* Bill to give USO airport change to cost $1 mln -CBO
* Money unclaimed from airport security checkpoints
* Airports collect about $400,000 a year
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, April 23 Only in Washington can it
actually cost money to give away loose change.
Every year people traveling through U.S. airports mistakenly
leave behind about $400,000 at security screening sites.
Transportation officials now apply the funds to airline security
costs.
A bipartisan lawmaker group wants that change to go instead
to support USO Inc, a private group that greets U.S. soldiers at
airports in addition to sending care packages and entertaining
them overseas. But transferring the money to the nonprofit would
cost U.S. taxpayers $1 million, a recent government report
shows.
The findings from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget
Office highlight the accounting judo that can roil the nation's
lawmaking process and shows just how complex U.S. budget rules
can be at a time of record deficits.
It also underscores tensions with those who think
government's hands are already too deep into people's wallets.
To some lawmakers, it should be a no-brainer to simply give
away money that doesn't really belong to the goverment anyway.
"One would think that providing a cost estimate for this
bill would be straightforward," said U.S. Representative Jeff
Miller, who is sponsoring legislation to redirect the money.
"Only in the federal government can change you are forced to
remove from your pockets and then accidentally leave behind be
counted as guaranteed income to the TSA. This is the problem
with our government today," Miller, a Florida Republican, wrote
in a newsletter to constituents last week.
At issue is the fact that the Transportation Security
Administration has already collected about $1.2 million in
forgotten money, according to the CBO. And the TSA, which said
it cannot discuss pending legislation, has legal authority to
spend it as it pleases for other aviation security measures.
"Requiring the agency to transfer amounts to USO would
accelerate outlays," CBO said in its findings.
It is not clear how the report could affect the bill's
chances of becoming law. The proposal awaits a vote in the full
U.S. House of Representatives. There is no companion bill in the
U.S. Senate, but a Miller spokesman said a couple of senators
are interested in the measure.
The morale-boosting USO operates 41 welcome centers at U.S.
airports, offering soldiers a place to use the Internet, have a
snack or play video games. Although it says it didn't ask for
the money, it welcomed any help.
"Any dollar amount the USO gets from the American people
goes towards the troops and families who need us most," said
Gayle Fishel, a group spokeswoman.
(Reporting By Susan Heavey; Editing by Marilyn W. Thompson)