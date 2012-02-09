* White House supports measure, Senate fate unclear
* Bill tries to get around constitutional issues
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted to give President Barack Obama a limited
line-item veto authority on Wednesday in a rare display of
bipartisanship on bitterly divisive spending and budget issues.
The House voted 254-173, with 57 Democrats joining
Republicans in favoring the bill, which allows the president to
propose elimination of individual items in spending legislation
and subject them to a separate, second vote by Congress.
Sponsored by the top Republican and Democrat on the House
Budget Committee, the line-item veto bill had strong support
from the White House. Many presidents have sought line-item
vetoes over the years as a tool to chip away at wasteful
spending.
Currently, the president must sign or veto spending bills in
their entirety.
A Republican-controlled Congress in 1996 gave Democratic
President Bill Clinton a full line-item veto authority that
required a two-thirds majority to override and reinsert spending
measures.
But the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in 1998,
saying it took spending powers away from Congress.
The bill passed on Wednesday tries to get around the
constitutional problem by subjecting vetoed items to a second
vote in Congress.
But its fate is unclear in the Democrat-controlled Senate,
where a 60-vote majority is often needed. A Democratic Senate
aide said there were currently no plans to advance a companion
bill co-sponsored by Republican Senator John McCain and
Democratic Senator Tom Carper that has support from both
parties.
SPENDING SCRUTINY
Representative Paul Ryan, the Republican chairman of the
House Budget Committee said the veto was a number of steps being
taken by the House to "clean up the system on how we spend
hard-working taxpayer dollars.
"When we pass large spending bills, we vote on things we're
not even necessarily sure we're voting on," Ryan said, adding
that it would help discourage frivolous expenditures offered by
individual lawmakers.
"If I'm a member of Congress and I want to put something
like this in a spending bill, I ought to think twice about
whether or not I'm willing to defend that kind of spending in
the light of day on an individual vote among my peers."
Unlike a slew of other bills aimed at reforming the budget
process offered by House Republicans in recent weeks, the
line-item veto measure was co-sponsored by Chris Van Hollen, the
ranking Democrat on the House Budget Committee.
"This is a simple bipartisan measure to provide more
transparency we can take when it comes to over $1 trillion in
discretionary spending," Van Hollen said. "This is
constitutional. Congress has the final say."
Republicans are pushing more than 10 other budget reform
bills this year in an effort to seize the election-year high
ground and portray themselves as the party better equipped to
conserve taxpayer dollars.