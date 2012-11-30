WASHINGTON Nov 30 A bill to create a permanent
visa program for foreigners with advanced science and technical
degrees cleared the House of Representatives on Friday, the
latest salvo in the broader fight over U.S. immigration reform.
The Republican-backed measure would reserve 55,000 permanent
residence visas for foreign graduates of U.S. universities with
master's and doctoral degrees in the "STEM" disciplines of
science, technology, engineering and math.
Many Democrats including President Barack Obama oppose the
bill because it would eliminate an existing program, often
called the green card lottery, which provides visas to people
from countries with low rates of immigration to the United
States.
The bill passed 245-139 in the Republican-controlled House,
largely along party lines. But Democrats control the Senate, and
a similar bill there has little chance of passing this year.
Texas Republican Representative Lamar Smith, chairman of the
House Judiciary Committee who introduced the "STEM Jobs Act,"
said the high-tech visa program would help the United States
retain U.S.-trained workers to spur innovation and job creation.
"In a global economy, we cannot afford to educate these
foreign graduates in the U.S. and then send them back home to
work for our competitors," Smith said.
Democrats argued that the bill unfairly pits lower-skilled
immigrants against those with more education and qualifications
in the battle for visas.
"Talk about picking winners and losers," said Representative
Luis Gutierrez, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Immigration
Task Force of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
"There was no special line for PhD's and master's degree
holders at Ellis Island. There was no asterisk on the Statue of
Liberty that said your IQ must be this high to enter."
Democrats, emboldened by strong support from Hispanics and
other minorities in the Nov. 6 election, are pushing for
comprehensive immigration reform legislation.