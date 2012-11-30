By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Nov 30 A bill to create a permanent
visa program for foreigners with advanced science and technical
degrees cleared the House of Representatives on Friday, the
latest salvo in the broader fight over U.S. immigration reform.
The Republican-backed measure proposes reserving 55,000
permanent residence visas for foreign graduates of U.S.
universities with master's and doctoral degrees in the "STEM"
disciplines of science, technology, engineering and math.
Some Democrats argue that the plan unfairly pits
lower-skilled immigrants against those with more education in
the battle for visas as the new law would eliminate an existing
program, often called the green card lottery, that provides
visas to 55,000 people from countries with lower rates of
immigration.
Many Democrats, including President Barack Obama, oppose the
Republican bill as it moves ahead a narrow measure instead of
focusing attention on a comprehensive immigration reform.
The bill on Friday passed 245-139 in the
Republican-controlled House, largely along party lines. But the
legislation has little chance passing in the Democrat-controlled
Senate.
Democrats, emboldened by strong support from Hispanics and
other minorities in the Nov. 6 election, are pushing for a large
immigration overhaul that would put 11.5 million immigrants who
are now in the country illegally on a path to citizenship - a
major point of contention between the two parties.
Broadly, both parties agree on the benefits of helping
science and technology experts stay in the United States. U.S.
law already gives foreign students in STEM fields extra time to
legally stay in the country after graduation to find work.
Texas Republican Representative Lamar Smith, chairman of the
House Judiciary Committee who had introduced the "STEM Jobs
Act," said the high-tech visa program would help retain
U.S.-trained workers to spur innovation and job creation.
"In a global economy, we cannot afford to educate these
foreign graduates in the U.S. and then send them back home to
work for our competitors," Smith said.
STEM jobs, including teaching positions, account for roughly
6 percent of the U.S. economy, according to Nicole Smith, a
senior economist who studies the issue at the Georgetown
University Center on Education and the Workforce.
"We know some of the best schools in the world in those
areas are found in the United States... This is a chance for
them to cut out the red tape" and help graduates stay, she said.
The number of STEM jobs is expected to grow by 17 percent by
2018, outpacing broader job growth, Smith's research found.
But not quite a quarter of them will require a graduate
degree, which Smith said raised a question for narrowly
targeting highly-educated workers: Will there be sufficient
demand for their skills?
"There is this pre-occupation with people with master's and
PhD's in STEM," she said, adding that much high-tech work relies
for example on lower-educated technicians.
In debates on the House floor on Friday, Democrats argued
that focusing on advanced degrees gave preferential treatment to
better-educated workers at the expense of the lower-skilled
workers who make up a large portion of U.S. immigrants.
"Talk about picking winners and losers," said Rep. Luis
Gutierrez, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Immigration Task
Force of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
"There was no special line for PhD's and master's degree
holders at Ellis Island. There was no asterisk on the Statue of
Liberty that said your IQ must be this high to enter."